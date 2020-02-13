Keystone Investment Trust (LON:KIT) Hits New 52-Week Low at $345.00

Keystone Investment Trust plc (LON:KIT) shares hit a new 52-week low on Thursday . The stock traded as low as GBX 345 ($4.54) and last traded at GBX 345 ($4.54), with a volume of 642 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1,750 ($23.02).

The firm’s 50 day moving average is GBX 1,736.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 1,630.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.06 million and a PE ratio of 27.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.45, a quick ratio of 21.79 and a current ratio of 22.40.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 20th will be paid a dividend of GBX 2.40 ($0.03) per share. This represents a yield of 0.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 20th. Keystone Investment Trust’s payout ratio is currently 6.35%.

Keystone Investment Trust plc is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Invesco Fund Managers Limited. It is co-managed by Invesco Asset Management Limited. The fund invests in public equity markets of the United Kingdom. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

