Keystone Investment Trust plc (LON:KIT) Announces Dividend of GBX 2.40

Keystone Investment Trust plc (LON:KIT) announced a dividend on Tuesday, February 11th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 20th will be given a dividend of GBX 2.40 ($0.03) per share on Friday, March 13th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 20th. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.
LON KIT opened at GBX 354 ($4.66) on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average is GBX 1,736.46 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 1,630.33. Keystone Investment Trust has a 12-month low of GBX 17.95 ($0.24) and a 12-month high of GBX 1,785 ($23.48). The company has a quick ratio of 21.79, a current ratio of 22.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.45. The firm has a market cap of $47.27 million and a P/E ratio of 28.10.
Keystone Investment Trust Company Profile
