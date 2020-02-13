Keystone Investment Trust plc (LON:KIT) Announces Dividend of GBX 2.40

Keystone Investment Trust plc (LON:KIT) announced a dividend on Tuesday, February 11th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 20th will be given a dividend of GBX 2.40 ($0.03) per share on Friday, March 13th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 20th. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

LON KIT opened at GBX 354 ($4.66) on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average is GBX 1,736.46 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 1,630.33. Keystone Investment Trust has a 12-month low of GBX 17.95 ($0.24) and a 12-month high of GBX 1,785 ($23.48). The company has a quick ratio of 21.79, a current ratio of 22.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.45. The firm has a market cap of $47.27 million and a P/E ratio of 28.10.

Get Keystone Investment Trust alerts:

Keystone Investment Trust Company Profile

Keystone Investment Trust plc is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Invesco Fund Managers Limited. It is co-managed by Invesco Asset Management Limited. The fund invests in public equity markets of the United Kingdom. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

Further Reading: Risk Tolerance

Receive News & Ratings for Keystone Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Keystone Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.