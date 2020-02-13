Kimberly Clark Corp (NYSE:KMB) Shares Sold by Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lowered its holdings in shares of Kimberly Clark Corp (NYSE:KMB) by 55.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 38,089 shares of the company’s stock after selling 48,006 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Kimberly Clark were worth $5,239,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Kimberly Clark by 13,665.2% during the fourth quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 747,726 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,436,000 after purchasing an additional 742,294 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Kimberly Clark by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 24,953,446 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,325,795,000 after buying an additional 481,402 shares in the last quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp lifted its stake in shares of Kimberly Clark by 509.1% in the 3rd quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 401,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,019,000 after acquiring an additional 335,500 shares during the period. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC acquired a new stake in shares of Kimberly Clark in the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,394,000. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Kimberly Clark by 6.8% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 2,180,581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $309,752,000 after acquiring an additional 138,475 shares in the last quarter. 71.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Kimberly Clark news, insider Tristram Wilkinson sold 469 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.64, for a total value of $67,836.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,079 shares in the company, valued at $879,266.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP J. Scott Boston sold 24,802 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.05, for a total transaction of $3,572,728.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 20,933 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,015,398.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 28,941 shares of company stock worth $4,173,815 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.85% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE KMB traded up $0.43 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $144.72. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 91,677 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,520,828. Kimberly Clark Corp has a one year low of $114.62 and a one year high of $149.23. The company has a market cap of $50.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.95 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $141.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $137.69. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.03.

Kimberly Clark (NYSE:KMB) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The company reported $1.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $4.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.58 billion. Kimberly Clark had a net margin of 11.69% and a return on equity of 3,809.60%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.60 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Kimberly Clark Corp will post 7.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 6th will be paid a dividend of $1.07 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 5th. This is a positive change from Kimberly Clark’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.03. This represents a $4.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.96%. Kimberly Clark’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 59.80%.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Kimberly Clark from $139.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Citigroup upped their target price on Kimberly Clark from $123.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. ValuEngine raised Kimberly Clark from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Deutsche Bank lifted their price target on Kimberly Clark from $126.00 to $132.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $129.00 price target on shares of Kimberly Clark in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $142.64.

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care, consumer tissue, and professional products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swimpants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Depend, Plenitud, Poise, and other brand names.

