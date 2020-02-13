KLA Corporation (KLAC) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.85 on March 5th

KLA Corporation (NASDAQ:KLAC) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, February 11th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Saturday, February 22nd will be given a dividend of 0.85 per share by the semiconductor company on Thursday, March 5th. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.93%.

KLA has raised its dividend by an average of 14.6% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 10 consecutive years. KLA has a dividend payout ratio of 34.3% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect KLA to earn $11.25 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $3.40 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 30.2%.

NASDAQ:KLAC opened at $175.97 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $175.38 and a 200-day moving average price of $161.87. KLA has a 12 month low of $101.34 and a 12 month high of $184.50. The company has a current ratio of 2.55, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. The stock has a market cap of $26.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.65, a P/E/G ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.65.

KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The semiconductor company reported $2.66 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.58 by $0.08. KLA had a net margin of 21.55% and a return on equity of 50.92%. The firm had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.49 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.44 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 34.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that KLA will post 10.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Ahmad A. Khan sold 4,142 shares of KLA stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.13, for a total transaction of $729,530.46. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Oreste Donzella sold 590 shares of KLA stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.35, for a total transaction of $99,326.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,377 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $905,217.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 7,657 shares of company stock valued at $1,344,037. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

KLAC has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Cowen raised their target price on shares of KLA from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of KLA from $170.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Nomura reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $215.00 target price on shares of KLA in a research report on Sunday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of KLA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $184.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of KLA from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $172.38.

About KLA

KLA Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets process control and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related nanoelectronics industries worldwide. The company offers chip and wafer manufacturing products, including defect inspection and review systems, metrology solutions, in situ process monitoring products, computational lithography software, and data analytics systems for chip manufacturers to manage yield throughout the semiconductor fabrication process.

