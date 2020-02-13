Klabin SA (OTCMKTS:KLBAY) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.01

Klabin SA (OTCMKTS:KLBAY) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, February 7th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 18th will be paid a dividend of 0.009 per share by the basic materials company on Monday, March 2nd. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 14th.
Shares of OTCMKTS KLBAY opened at $9.70 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.68, a current ratio of 5.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.18. The business’s 50 day moving average is $9.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.52. The company has a market cap of $5.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.09 and a beta of 1.08. Klabin has a 12 month low of $6.97 and a 12 month high of $10.51.
Klabin Company Profile
