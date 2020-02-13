Klabin SA (OTCMKTS:KLBAY) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.01

Klabin SA (OTCMKTS:KLBAY) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, February 7th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 18th will be paid a dividend of 0.009 per share by the basic materials company on Monday, March 2nd. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 14th.

Shares of OTCMKTS KLBAY opened at $9.70 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.68, a current ratio of 5.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.18. The business’s 50 day moving average is $9.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.52. The company has a market cap of $5.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.09 and a beta of 1.08. Klabin has a 12 month low of $6.97 and a 12 month high of $10.51.

Get Klabin alerts:

Klabin Company Profile

Klabin SA, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the paper and pulp industry in Brazil. It operates through Forestry, Paper, Conversion, and Pulp segments. The Forestry segment plants and grows pine and eucalyptus trees; and sells timber to third parties. The Paper segment produces and sells cardboard, kraftliner, and recycled paper rolls.

Further Reading: Dividend Aristocrat Index

Receive News & Ratings for Klabin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Klabin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.