KNOT Offshore Partners LP (NYSE:KNOP) Short Interest Up 109.9% in January

KNOT Offshore Partners LP (NYSE:KNOP) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 25,400 shares, an increase of 109.9% from the January 15th total of 12,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 102,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s stock are short sold.

NYSE:KNOP opened at $19.08 on Thursday. KNOT Offshore Partners has a one year low of $17.52 and a one year high of $20.97. The company has a market cap of $612.61 million, a P/E ratio of 14.24 and a beta of 0.56. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $19.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 0.53 and a quick ratio of 0.51.

Get KNOT Offshore Partners alerts:

KNOT Offshore Partners (NYSE:KNOP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 20th. The shipping company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by ($0.15). KNOT Offshore Partners had a net margin of 15.53% and a return on equity of 6.98%. The company had revenue of $71.01 million during the quarter.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 13th. Investors of record on Friday, January 31st will be given a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 30th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.90%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Arrow Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in KNOT Offshore Partners by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Arrow Investment Advisors LLC now owns 23,350 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $463,000 after purchasing an additional 686 shares during the period. Naples Global Advisors LLC raised its stake in KNOT Offshore Partners by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 38,530 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $763,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in KNOT Offshore Partners by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 67,319 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $1,334,000 after acquiring an additional 1,975 shares in the last quarter. Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware raised its stake in KNOT Offshore Partners by 8.3% during the fourth quarter. Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware now owns 57,712 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $1,143,000 after acquiring an additional 4,433 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AJO LP acquired a new position in KNOT Offshore Partners during the fourth quarter worth about $186,000. 33.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on KNOP. BTIG Research began coverage on shares of KNOT Offshore Partners in a report on Monday, October 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $24.00 target price on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of KNOT Offshore Partners from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of KNOT Offshore Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.50.

About KNOT Offshore Partners

KNOT Offshore Partners LP owns and operates shuttle tankers under long-term charters in the North Sea and Brazil. The company provides loading, transportation, and storage of crude oil under time charters and bareboat charters. As of April 10, 2019, it had a fleet of 16 shuttle tankers. The company was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Aberdeen, the United Kingdom.

See Also: How to invest using market indexes

Receive News & Ratings for KNOT Offshore Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KNOT Offshore Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.