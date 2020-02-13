Kornit Digital (NASDAQ:KRNT) Given New $45.00 Price Target at Needham & Company LLC

Kornit Digital (NASDAQ:KRNT) had its target price decreased by Needham & Company LLC from $46.00 to $45.00 in a report released on Wednesday morning, AnalystRatings.com reports. Needham & Company LLC currently has a buy rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on KRNT. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Kornit Digital from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Kornit Digital from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Kornit Digital from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. Finally, William Blair restated an outperform rating on shares of Kornit Digital in a research report on Monday, November 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $46.00.

Shares of KRNT stock traded down $0.61 on Wednesday, hitting $43.94. 373,900 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 341,257. The firm has a market cap of $1.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 219.70 and a beta of 1.05. Kornit Digital has a 52 week low of $20.74 and a 52 week high of $45.21. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $39.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $33.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 7.72 and a quick ratio of 6.83.

Kornit Digital (NASDAQ:KRNT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 11th. The industrial products company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $48.65 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $48.49 million. Kornit Digital had a net margin of 4.75% and a return on equity of 2.15%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Kornit Digital will post 0.23 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Kornit Digital in the 4th quarter valued at $42,000. IFP Advisors Inc bought a new stake in Kornit Digital in the 4th quarter valued at $47,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new stake in Kornit Digital in the 3rd quarter valued at $50,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in Kornit Digital by 29.7% in the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,272 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 520 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. increased its holdings in Kornit Digital by 42.7% in the 2nd quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 2,351 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $74,000 after acquiring an additional 703 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.31% of the company’s stock.

About Kornit Digital

Kornit Digital Ltd. develops, designs, and markets digital printing solutions for the fashion, apparel, and home decor segments of printed textile industry. The company's solutions include digital printing systems, ink and other consumables, associated software, and value added services. It offers direct-to-garment printing systems from smaller industrial operators to mass producers; NeoPigment ink and other consumables; QuickP designer software; and value added services, such as maintenance and support, and professional services.

