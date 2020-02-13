Kroger Co (NYSE:KR) Shares Purchased by Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC

Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Kroger Co (NYSE:KR) by 10.0% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 176,958 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,100 shares during the period. Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Kroger were worth $5,130,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of KR. Venture Visionary Partners LLC acquired a new position in Kroger during the 4th quarter valued at about $329,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its holdings in shares of Kroger by 29.7% during the fourth quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 1,355,955 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,312,000 after buying an additional 310,421 shares during the last quarter. Fiera Capital Corp bought a new stake in shares of Kroger during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $333,000. Zevin Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Kroger by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Zevin Asset Management LLC now owns 134,734 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,906,000 after buying an additional 2,820 shares during the period. Finally, TCF National Bank bought a new position in Kroger in the 4th quarter worth approximately $203,000. Institutional investors own 79.22% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on KR. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Kroger from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated a “market perform” rating and set a $29.00 price target on shares of Kroger in a research report on Friday, December 6th. Argus reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Kroger in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. TheStreet raised Kroger from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co raised their price target on Kroger from $29.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $27.74.

In other Kroger news, SVP Mark C. Tuffin sold 2,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.44, for a total value of $73,944.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 188,305 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,355,394.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . 1.34% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of KR stock traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $28.63. 3,682,038 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,189,518. Kroger Co has a twelve month low of $20.70 and a twelve month high of $29.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.14, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a current ratio of 0.78. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $28.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $26.02. The firm has a market cap of $22.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.68.

Kroger (NYSE:KR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 5th. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by ($0.01). Kroger had a net margin of 1.31% and a return on equity of 20.32%. The firm had revenue of $27.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.18 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.48 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Kroger Co will post 2.19 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be given a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 13th. Kroger’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.33%.

The Kroger Co operates as a retailer in the United States. The company operates supermarkets, multi-department stores, marketplace stores, and price impact warehouse stores. Its combination food and drug stores offer natural food and organic sections, pharmacies, general merchandise, pet centers, fresh seafood, and organic produce; and multi-department stores provide apparel, home fashion and furnishings, outdoor living, electronics, automotive products, and toys.

