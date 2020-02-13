Kulicke and Soffa Industries (NASDAQ:KLIC) Rating Lowered to Hold at BidaskClub

Kulicke and Soffa Industries (NASDAQ:KLIC) was downgraded by stock analysts at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Tuesday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price target on shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries in a research report on Monday, November 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. DA Davidson raised shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 21st. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $29.80.

Get Kulicke and Soffa Industries alerts:

KLIC traded down $0.21 on Tuesday, hitting $26.39. 191,069 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 387,582. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $26.99 and a two-hundred day moving average of $24.28. Kulicke and Soffa Industries has a twelve month low of $18.80 and a twelve month high of $28.66. The firm has a market cap of $1.64 billion, a PE ratio of 94.25 and a beta of 1.46.

Kulicke and Soffa Industries (NASDAQ:KLIC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The semiconductor company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.10. Kulicke and Soffa Industries had a net margin of 3.34% and a return on equity of 3.65%. The firm had revenue of $144.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $140.00 million. On average, equities analysts expect that Kulicke and Soffa Industries will post 1.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Kulicke and Soffa Industries news, Director Brian R. Bachman sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.50, for a total transaction of $27,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 23,667 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $650,842.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 1.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Emerald Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust purchased a new position in Kulicke and Soffa Industries during the fourth quarter valued at $52,000. Anderson Fisher LLC bought a new position in shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries during the 4th quarter valued at about $78,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 29.9% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,710 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $128,000 after purchasing an additional 1,084 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 56.2% during the 3rd quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 8,385 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $197,000 after purchasing an additional 3,016 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.05% of the company’s stock.

Kulicke and Soffa Industries Company Profile

Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells capital equipment and tools to assemble semiconductor devices. It operates in two segments, Capital Equipment, and Aftermarket Products and Services (APS). The Capital Equipment segment manufactures and sells a line of ball bonders, wedge bonders, advanced packaging, and electronic assembly solutions.

Featured Story: What is the outlook for the FAANG stocks?



Receive News & Ratings for Kulicke and Soffa Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kulicke and Soffa Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.