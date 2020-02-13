L3Harris (NYSE:LHX) Price Target Increased to $255.00 by Analysts at Argus

L3Harris (NYSE:LHX) had its price objective increased by Argus from $230.00 to $255.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.
Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Alembic Global Advisors began coverage on shares of L3Harris in a research note on Monday, November 18th. They set an overweight rating and a $235.00 target price for the company. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of L3Harris from $219.00 to $239.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Barclays reiterated a buy rating and set a $290.00 target price on shares of L3Harris in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of L3Harris from $235.00 to $252.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of L3Harris in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. They set an outperform rating and a $247.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $245.83.
Shares of LHX traded down $3.03 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $227.01. 1,187,895 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,339,396. L3Harris has a fifty-two week low of $156.90 and a fifty-two week high of $230.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $50.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.77, a P/E/G ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.82. The business’s 50 day moving average is $216.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $207.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.
In related news, CEO William M. Brown sold 65,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $228.63, for a total transaction of $14,860,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 432,443 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $98,869,443.09. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Scott T. Mikuen sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.51, for a total transaction of $3,157,650.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 120,530 shares of company stock valued at $27,148,116 over the last three months. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of LHX. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in L3Harris by 10.3% in the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,357,911 shares of the company’s stock valued at $466,560,000 after buying an additional 219,435 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in L3Harris in the fourth quarter valued at about $406,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. increased its holdings in L3Harris by 13.1% in the fourth quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 422 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after buying an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Americana Partners LLC purchased a new position in L3Harris in the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. purchased a new position in L3Harris in the fourth quarter valued at about $3,722,000. 82.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
L3Harris Company Profile
L3Harris Technologies, Inc provides technology-based solutions that solve government and commercial customers' mission-critical challenges in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Communication Systems, Electronic Systems, and Space and Intelligence Systems.
