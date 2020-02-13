L3Harris (NYSE:LHX) Price Target Increased to $255.00 by Analysts at Argus

L3Harris (NYSE:LHX) had its price objective increased by Argus from $230.00 to $255.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Alembic Global Advisors began coverage on shares of L3Harris in a research note on Monday, November 18th. They set an overweight rating and a $235.00 target price for the company. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of L3Harris from $219.00 to $239.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Barclays reiterated a buy rating and set a $290.00 target price on shares of L3Harris in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of L3Harris from $235.00 to $252.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of L3Harris in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. They set an outperform rating and a $247.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $245.83.

Get L3Harris alerts:

Shares of LHX traded down $3.03 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $227.01. 1,187,895 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,339,396. L3Harris has a fifty-two week low of $156.90 and a fifty-two week high of $230.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $50.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.77, a P/E/G ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.82. The business’s 50 day moving average is $216.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $207.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

L3Harris (NYSE:LHX) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $2.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.78 by $0.07. L3Harris had a net margin of 10.37% and a return on equity of 17.71%. The business had revenue of $4.83 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.82 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.96 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 190.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that L3Harris will post 11.61 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO William M. Brown sold 65,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $228.63, for a total transaction of $14,860,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 432,443 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $98,869,443.09. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Scott T. Mikuen sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.51, for a total transaction of $3,157,650.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 120,530 shares of company stock valued at $27,148,116 over the last three months. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of LHX. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in L3Harris by 10.3% in the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,357,911 shares of the company’s stock valued at $466,560,000 after buying an additional 219,435 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in L3Harris in the fourth quarter valued at about $406,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. increased its holdings in L3Harris by 13.1% in the fourth quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 422 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after buying an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Americana Partners LLC purchased a new position in L3Harris in the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. purchased a new position in L3Harris in the fourth quarter valued at about $3,722,000. 82.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

L3Harris Company Profile

L3Harris Technologies, Inc provides technology-based solutions that solve government and commercial customers' mission-critical challenges in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Communication Systems, Electronic Systems, and Space and Intelligence Systems.

Read More: Why are gap-down stocks important?

Receive News & Ratings for L3Harris Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for L3Harris and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.