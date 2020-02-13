Laboratory Corp. of America (NYSE:LH) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Laboratory Corp. of America (NYSE:LH) announced its earnings results on Thursday. The medical research company reported $2.86 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.80 by $0.06, RTT News reports. The business had revenue of $3 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.92 billion. Laboratory Corp. of America had a net margin of 6.63% and a return on equity of 15.33%. The firm’s revenue was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.52 earnings per share. Laboratory Corp. of America updated its FY 2020

Pre-Market guidance to 11.75-12.15 EPS and its FY20 guidance to $11.75-$12.15 EPS.

Shares of LH traded up $7.22 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $194.73. 1,629,608 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 703,204. The company has a market capitalization of $17.82 billion, a PE ratio of 25.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The business has a 50 day moving average of $176.24 and a 200 day moving average of $170.09. Laboratory Corp. of America has a 1-year low of $140.53 and a 1-year high of $196.36.

LH has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Laboratory Corp. of America from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $186.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 13th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Laboratory Corp. of America from $204.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 21st. Wells Fargo & Co started coverage on shares of Laboratory Corp. of America in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $210.00 target price for the company. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Laboratory Corp. of America from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $170.00 price target on shares of Laboratory Corp. of America in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $189.05.

Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings operates as an independent clinical laboratory company worldwide. It operates in two segments, LabCorp Diagnostics (LCD) and Covance Drug Development. It offers various clinical laboratory tests, such as blood chemistry analyses, urinalyses, blood cell counts, thyroid tests, Pap tests, hemoglobin A1C and vitamin D products, prostate-specific antigens, tests for sexually-transmitted diseases, hepatitis C tests, microbiology cultures and procedures, and alcohol and other substance-abuse tests.

