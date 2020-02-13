Lake Street Capital Increases Himax Technologies (NASDAQ:HIMX) Price Target to $6.50

Himax Technologies (NASDAQ:HIMX) had its target price upped by equities research analysts at Lake Street Capital from $5.00 to $6.50 in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the semiconductor company’s stock. Lake Street Capital’s target price suggests a potential upside of 32.65% from the company’s current price.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on HIMX. ValuEngine cut Himax Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 18th. TheStreet lowered Himax Technologies from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Himax Technologies from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $3.00 price target for the company in a report on Sunday, January 5th. BidaskClub upgraded Himax Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, Northland Securities reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $2.25 price objective on shares of Himax Technologies in a report on Friday, November 8th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Himax Technologies has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $3.95.

Shares of Himax Technologies stock traded up $0.21 during trading on Thursday, reaching $4.90. The company had a trading volume of 278,253 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,151,041. Himax Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $1.70 and a fifty-two week high of $4.82. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $3.67 and its 200-day moving average is $2.70. The company has a market cap of $759.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -163.33 and a beta of 0.29.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in HIMX. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC acquired a new position in Himax Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in Himax Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at $53,000. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Himax Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at $182,000. Virtu Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Himax Technologies by 24.1% during the 3rd quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 95,941 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $218,000 after purchasing an additional 18,625 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Himax Technologies by 20.6% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 257,487 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $685,000 after buying an additional 43,925 shares in the last quarter. 6.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Himax Technologies

Himax Technologies, Inc, a fabless semiconductor company, provides display imaging processing technologies worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Driver IC and Non-Driver Products. It offers display driver integrated circuits (ICs) and timing controllers used in televisions (TVs), laptops, monitors, mobile phones, tablets, digital cameras, car navigation, and other consumer electronics devices.

