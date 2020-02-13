Lake Street Capital Increases Himax Technologies (NASDAQ:HIMX) Price Target to $6.50

Himax Technologies (NASDAQ:HIMX) had its target price upped by equities research analysts at Lake Street Capital from $5.00 to $6.50 in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the semiconductor company’s stock. Lake Street Capital’s target price suggests a potential upside of 32.65% from the company’s current price.
Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on HIMX. ValuEngine cut Himax Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 18th. TheStreet lowered Himax Technologies from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Himax Technologies from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $3.00 price target for the company in a report on Sunday, January 5th. BidaskClub upgraded Himax Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, Northland Securities reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $2.25 price objective on shares of Himax Technologies in a report on Friday, November 8th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Himax Technologies has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $3.95.
Shares of Himax Technologies stock traded up $0.21 during trading on Thursday, reaching $4.90. The company had a trading volume of 278,253 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,151,041. Himax Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $1.70 and a fifty-two week high of $4.82. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $3.67 and its 200-day moving average is $2.70. The company has a market cap of $759.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -163.33 and a beta of 0.29.
About Himax Technologies
Himax Technologies, Inc, a fabless semiconductor company, provides display imaging processing technologies worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Driver IC and Non-Driver Products. It offers display driver integrated circuits (ICs) and timing controllers used in televisions (TVs), laptops, monitors, mobile phones, tablets, digital cameras, car navigation, and other consumer electronics devices.
Featured Story: Purposes and Functions of the Federal Reserve
Receive News & Ratings for Himax Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Himax Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.