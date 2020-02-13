Lakeland Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:LBAI) Director Purchases $16,650.00 in Stock

Lakeland Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:LBAI) Director Brian Gragnolati acquired 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 11th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $16.65 per share, with a total value of $16,650.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,650. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

NASDAQ LBAI traded up $0.07 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $16.79. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,181 shares, compared to its average volume of 119,123. Lakeland Bancorp, Inc. has a 52-week low of $14.21 and a 52-week high of $17.63. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.86 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $16.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $839.31 million, a P/E ratio of 12.03 and a beta of 0.86.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 4th will be given a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 3rd. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.98%. Lakeland Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.97%.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Lakeland Bancorp by 130.0% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,840 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,040 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new stake in shares of Lakeland Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lakeland Bancorp during the second quarter valued at approximately $179,000. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new stake in shares of Lakeland Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $182,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Lakeland Bancorp by 28.5% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 10,974 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $191,000 after purchasing an additional 2,436 shares during the period. 55.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. ValuEngine cut Lakeland Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. BidaskClub cut Lakeland Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Saturday, February 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Lakeland Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Lakeland Bancorp currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.33.

Lakeland Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Lakeland Bank that provides various banking products and services for individuals and small to medium sized businesses. It offers commercial banking services, including savings, money market, and time accounts, as well as demand deposits; lending solutions, such as short and medium term loans, lines of credit, letters of credit, inventory and accounts receivable financing, real estate construction loans, mortgage loans, small business administration loans, commercial real estate loans, commercial and industrial loans, and equipment financing, as well as merchant credit card services; and Internet banking, mobile banking, wire transfer, night depository, and cash management services.

