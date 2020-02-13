Legacy Housing Corp (NASDAQ:LEGH) Chairman Sells $10,700.40 in Stock

Legacy Housing Corp (NASDAQ:LEGH) Chairman Curtis Drew Hodgson sold 723 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.80, for a total transaction of $10,700.40. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 2,690,734 shares in the company, valued at $39,822,863.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Curtis Drew Hodgson also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, February 10th, Curtis Drew Hodgson sold 200 shares of Legacy Housing stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.81, for a total transaction of $2,962.00.

On Thursday, December 19th, Curtis Drew Hodgson sold 3,954 shares of Legacy Housing stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.37, for a total transaction of $60,772.98.

On Monday, December 16th, Curtis Drew Hodgson sold 1,230 shares of Legacy Housing stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.30, for a total transaction of $18,819.00.

On Wednesday, December 11th, Curtis Drew Hodgson sold 1,833 shares of Legacy Housing stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.32, for a total transaction of $28,081.56.

On Monday, December 9th, Curtis Drew Hodgson sold 10,000 shares of Legacy Housing stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.69, for a total transaction of $156,900.00.

On Monday, November 25th, Curtis Drew Hodgson sold 9,942 shares of Legacy Housing stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.32, for a total transaction of $152,311.44.

On Friday, November 22nd, Curtis Drew Hodgson sold 10,000 shares of Legacy Housing stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.47, for a total transaction of $154,700.00.

On Tuesday, November 19th, Curtis Drew Hodgson sold 10,000 shares of Legacy Housing stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.08, for a total transaction of $160,800.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:LEGH opened at $14.53 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $365.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.58 and a beta of 0.04. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. Legacy Housing Corp has a fifty-two week low of $8.93 and a fifty-two week high of $17.50.

Legacy Housing (NASDAQ:LEGH) last issued its earnings results on Friday, November 15th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $41.94 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $44.22 million. Legacy Housing had a net margin of 15.45% and a return on equity of 12.12%. On average, research analysts forecast that Legacy Housing Corp will post 1.13 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have issued reports on LEGH shares. B. Riley started coverage on shares of Legacy Housing in a research report on Friday, November 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price objective on the stock. BidaskClub raised shares of Legacy Housing from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Legacy Housing from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Legacy Housing from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.00.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Legacy Housing by 8.1% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 14,330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $179,000 after acquiring an additional 1,072 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Legacy Housing by 25.0% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 8,993 shares of the company’s stock valued at $146,000 after acquiring an additional 1,800 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Legacy Housing by 64.2% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 5,109 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after acquiring an additional 1,997 shares in the last quarter. Teton Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Legacy Housing by 6.5% in the third quarter. Teton Advisors Inc. now owns 52,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $854,000 after acquiring an additional 3,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Legacy Housing in the first quarter valued at about $46,000. 16.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Legacy Housing

Legacy Housing Corporation builds, sells, and finances manufactured homes and tiny houses primarily in the southern United States. The company manufactures and provides for the transport of mobile homes; and offers wholesale financing to dealers and mobile home parks, as well as a range of homes, including 1 to 5 bedrooms, with 1 to 3 1/2 bathrooms.

