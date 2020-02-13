LEOcoin Market Capitalization Reaches $399,071.00 (LEO)

LEOcoin (CURRENCY:LEO) traded down 2.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on February 13th. One LEOcoin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0015 or 0.00000015 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including LEOxChange, TOPBTC, C-CEX and Bit-Z. During the last week, LEOcoin has traded down 35.3% against the U.S. dollar. LEOcoin has a total market cap of $399,071.00 and approximately $623.00 worth of LEOcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $10,230.13 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $265.76 or 0.02596951 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $475.58 or 0.04647285 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $80.86 or 0.00790129 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $91.97 or 0.00898675 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $11.91 or 0.00116339 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00009595 BTC.

HedgeTrade (HEDG) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.67 or 0.00026116 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $71.59 or 0.00699544 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0030 or 0.00000029 BTC.

LEOcoin Coin Profile

LEOcoin (CRYPTO:LEO) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the ScryptJane hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 17th, 2014. LEOcoin’s total supply is 260,280,359 coins and its circulating supply is 259,946,808 coins. LEOcoin’s official Twitter account is @LEOcoinORG and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for LEOcoin is /r/leocoinorg and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . LEOcoin’s official website is www.leocoin.org

Buying and Selling LEOcoin

LEOcoin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: LEOxChange, C-CEX, Livecoin, TOPBTC and Bit-Z. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as LEOcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire LEOcoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase LEOcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

