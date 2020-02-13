Liberty All-Star Equity Fund (NYSE:USA) Stock Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $6.51

Liberty All-Star Equity Fund (NYSE:USA)’s share price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $6.51 and traded as high as $6.99. Liberty All-Star Equity Fund shares last traded at $6.95, with a volume of 1,184,368 shares trading hands.

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.52.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 24th will be given a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 23rd.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its holdings in Liberty All-Star Equity Fund by 3.8% in the third quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 43,257 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $277,000 after buying an additional 1,596 shares during the period. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV grew its holdings in Liberty All-Star Equity Fund by 10.7% during the 4th quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV now owns 19,600 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $133,000 after acquiring an additional 1,900 shares during the period. RDA Financial Network raised its position in shares of Liberty All-Star Equity Fund by 16.6% during the 3rd quarter. RDA Financial Network now owns 14,052 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $92,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its position in shares of Liberty All-Star Equity Fund by 8.3% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 38,935 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $249,000 after acquiring an additional 2,999 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Liberty All-Star Equity Fund by 62.5% in the 3rd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 8,392 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 3,229 shares during the period. 13.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Liberty All-Star Equity Fund (NYSE:USA)

Liberty All Star Equity Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by ALPS Advisers, Inc The fund is co-managed by Aristotle Capital Management, LLC, Pzena Investment Management, LLC, Delaware Investments Fund Advisers, Sustainable Growth Advisers, LP, and TCW Investment Management Company.

