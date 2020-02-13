Liberty Braves Group Series C (NASDAQ:BATRK) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.77 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages predict that Liberty Braves Group Series C (NASDAQ:BATRK) will post earnings per share of $0.77 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Liberty Braves Group Series C’s earnings. Liberty Braves Group Series C reported earnings of ($0.07) per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 1,200%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, February 26th.

On average, analysts expect that Liberty Braves Group Series C will report full year earnings of ($0.76) per share for the current fiscal year. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of ($0.60) per share. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow Liberty Braves Group Series C.

Liberty Braves Group Series C (NASDAQ:BATRK) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The financial services provider reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.80) by $0.96. The company had revenue of $212.00 million during the quarter.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Liberty Braves Group Series C from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new stake in Liberty Braves Group Series C in the third quarter worth $26,000. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI bought a new position in Liberty Braves Group Series C during the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC bought a new position in Liberty Braves Group Series C during the third quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new position in Liberty Braves Group Series C during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in Liberty Braves Group Series C by 41.2% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,938 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $146,000 after acquiring an additional 1,441 shares during the last quarter. 74.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

BATRK stock traded down $0.29 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $28.60. The company had a trading volume of 77,489 shares, compared to its average volume of 71,933. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $29.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $28.57. Liberty Braves Group Series C has a fifty-two week low of $26.11 and a fifty-two week high of $30.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.14 billion, a PE ratio of -34.05 and a beta of 0.76.

About Liberty Braves Group Series C

The Liberty Braves Group, through its subsidiary, Braves Holdings, LLC, owns the Atlanta Braves Major League Baseball Club, stadium, and mixed use development project. The company is based in Englewood, Colorado. The Liberty Braves Group is a subsidiary of Liberty Media Corporation.

