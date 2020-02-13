Liberty Braves Group Series C (NASDAQ:BATRK) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Liberty Braves Group Series C (NASDAQ:BATRK) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 139,900 shares, a drop of 22.0% from the January 15th total of 179,400 shares. Currently, 0.4% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 73,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.9 days.

Liberty Braves Group Series C stock traded down $0.29 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $28.60. 77,489 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 71,936. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $29.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $28.57. Liberty Braves Group Series C has a 12-month low of $26.11 and a 12-month high of $30.03. The firm has a market cap of $1.16 billion, a PE ratio of -34.05 and a beta of 0.76.

Get Liberty Braves Group Series C alerts:

Liberty Braves Group Series C (NASDAQ:BATRK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The financial services provider reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.80) by $0.96. The business had revenue of $212.00 million for the quarter. On average, analysts expect that Liberty Braves Group Series C will post -0.76 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in shares of Liberty Braves Group Series C by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 28,834 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $806,000 after buying an additional 535 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of Liberty Braves Group Series C by 52.6% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,587 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $157,000 after acquiring an additional 1,926 shares during the last quarter. Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC purchased a new position in shares of Liberty Braves Group Series C in the third quarter valued at approximately $63,000. First Bank & Trust increased its position in shares of Liberty Braves Group Series C by 19.9% during the third quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 5,429 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $151,000 after purchasing an additional 901 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Liberty Braves Group Series C by 6.8% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,054 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $279,000 after purchasing an additional 639 shares during the last quarter. 74.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Liberty Braves Group Series C from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th.

About Liberty Braves Group Series C

The Liberty Braves Group, through its subsidiary, Braves Holdings, LLC, owns the Atlanta Braves Major League Baseball Club, stadium, and mixed use development project. The company is based in Englewood, Colorado. The Liberty Braves Group is a subsidiary of Liberty Media Corporation.

Recommended Story: What sectors are represented in the FTSE 100 index?

Receive News & Ratings for Liberty Braves Group Series C Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Liberty Braves Group Series C and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.