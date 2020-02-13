Lithia Motors (NYSE:LAD) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Lithia Motors (NYSE:LAD) released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $2.95 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.97 by ($0.02), Briefing.com reports. Lithia Motors had a return on equity of 20.95% and a net margin of 2.13%. The firm had revenue of $3.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.22 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.54 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis.

Shares of LAD opened at $128.75 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.46, a PEG ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.14. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $141.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $141.68. Lithia Motors has a 52 week low of $79.75 and a 52 week high of $165.26. The company has a quick ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Lithia Motors from $155.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Craig Hallum upped their price objective on Lithia Motors from $145.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 24th. ValuEngine cut shares of Lithia Motors from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Benchmark assumed coverage on shares of Lithia Motors in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $185.00 price target for the company. Finally, Guggenheim upped their price objective on shares of Lithia Motors from $147.00 to $171.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $149.60.

Lithia Motors, Inc operates automotive franchises, and retails new and used vehicles in the United States. The company operates in three segments: Domestic, Import, and Luxury. It sells new and used cars, replacement parts, vehicle service contracts, vehicle protection products, and credit insurance products; provides vehicle maintenance, warranty, paint, and repair services; and arranges related financing.

