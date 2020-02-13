Lloyds Banking Group (NYSE:LYG) Downgraded to “Sell” at ValuEngine

Lloyds Banking Group (NYSE:LYG) was downgraded by stock analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report issued on Thursday, ValuEngine reports.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Citigroup downgraded Lloyds Banking Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Redburn Partners downgraded Lloyds Banking Group to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 10th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Lloyds Banking Group in a report on Tuesday. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Lloyds Banking Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Lloyds Banking Group in a report on Monday, December 16th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $3.50.

Get Lloyds Banking Group alerts:

Lloyds Banking Group stock traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $3.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,207,927 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,542,224. Lloyds Banking Group has a fifty-two week low of $2.30 and a fifty-two week high of $3.58. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $52.68 billion, a PE ratio of 11.15 and a beta of 1.11.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. AE Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lloyds Banking Group in the third quarter valued at $29,000. Enlightenment Research LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lloyds Banking Group in the third quarter valued at $31,000. Arbor Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lloyds Banking Group in the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Washington Trust Bank purchased a new position in shares of Lloyds Banking Group in the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, LVW Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lloyds Banking Group in the third quarter valued at $36,000. 1.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Lloyds Banking Group

Lloyds Banking Group plc provides banking and financial services under the Lloyds Bank, Halifax, Bank of Scotland, and Scottish Widows brands in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates through three segments: Retail, Commercial Banking, and Insurance and Wealth. The Retail segment offers a range of financial service products, including current accounts, savings accounts, mortgages, motor finance, unsecured consumer loans, leasing solutions, and credit cards to personal and small business customers.

Featured Story: 52-Week Highs and Lows



To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for Lloyds Banking Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lloyds Banking Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.