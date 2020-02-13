LogMeIn Inc (NASDAQ:LOGM) Short Interest Update

LogMeIn Inc (NASDAQ:LOGM) saw a significant growth in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,070,000 shares, a growth of 11.9% from the January 15th total of 1,850,000 shares. Approximately 4.5% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 872,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.4 days.

In other news, SVP Michael J. Donahue sold 11,642 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $931,360.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $400,000. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Edward K. Herdiech sold 4,036 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $322,880.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 20,572 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,645,760. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LOGM. Alpha Windward LLC acquired a new stake in LogMeIn during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in LogMeIn during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in LogMeIn by 1,458.3% during the 4th quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 374 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its holdings in LogMeIn by 235.3% during the 3rd quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 503 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 353 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC grew its holdings in LogMeIn by 66.9% during the 4th quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 631 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares in the last quarter. 95.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

LOGM has been the subject of several recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of LogMeIn from $87.00 to $70.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of LogMeIn in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Berenberg Bank lowered shares of LogMeIn from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. BidaskClub lowered shares of LogMeIn from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies lowered shares of LogMeIn from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the company from $86.00 to $86.05 in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $88.00.

LOGM traded down $0.12 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $85.43. 618,035 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 639,174. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $85.96 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $75.64. The company has a market cap of $4.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 305.11, a PEG ratio of 4.46 and a beta of 1.13. LogMeIn has a fifty-two week low of $62.02 and a fifty-two week high of $96.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 0.47 and a quick ratio of 0.47.

LogMeIn, Inc provides a portfolio of cloud-based communication and collaboration, identity and access, and customer engagement and support solutions. It enables people to connect with each other worldwide to drive meaningful interactions, deepen relationships, and create better outcomes for individuals and businesses.

