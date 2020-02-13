Louisiana-Pacific (NYSE:LPX) Price Target Increased to $34.00 by Analysts at TD Securities

Louisiana-Pacific (NYSE:LPX) had its target price increased by TD Securities from $31.00 to $34.00 in a research note released on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have a hold rating on the building manufacturing company’s stock.

LPX has been the subject of several other research reports. Stephens lowered Louisiana-Pacific from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and set a $32.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. ValuEngine lowered Louisiana-Pacific from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Bank of America upgraded Louisiana-Pacific from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Louisiana-Pacific from $28.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Louisiana-Pacific from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $31.25.

Shares of Louisiana-Pacific stock traded down $0.06 on Wednesday, hitting $33.73. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,569,156 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,200,865. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 2.32 and a current ratio of 3.52. Louisiana-Pacific has a 1 year low of $21.82 and a 1 year high of $34.18. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $30.98 and a 200-day moving average price of $27.52. The company has a market capitalization of $3.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 70.27 and a beta of 1.44.

Louisiana-Pacific (NYSE:LPX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The building manufacturing company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.05). Louisiana-Pacific had a net margin of 2.67% and a return on equity of 4.93%. The business had revenue of $537.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $561.45 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.19 EPS. Louisiana-Pacific’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Louisiana-Pacific will post 0.42 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 2nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.145 per share. This is a positive change from Louisiana-Pacific’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. This represents a $0.58 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 14th. Louisiana-Pacific’s payout ratio is 19.71%.

In other news, CEO William Bradley Southern acquired 3,745 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 19th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $29.36 per share, for a total transaction of $109,953.20. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 252,431 shares in the company, valued at $7,411,374.16. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Gary Cook sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.95, for a total value of $299,500.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 44,462 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,331,636.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of LPX. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Louisiana-Pacific in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. grew its position in shares of Louisiana-Pacific by 67.3% in the fourth quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 1,280 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 515 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Louisiana-Pacific by 25.0% in the third quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 2,120 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 424 shares in the last quarter. KCS Wealth Advisory purchased a new stake in shares of Louisiana-Pacific in the third quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Finally, Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC grew its position in shares of Louisiana-Pacific by 8.7% in the fourth quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 4,681 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock valued at $139,000 after purchasing an additional 376 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.61% of the company’s stock.

Louisiana-Pacific Company Profile

Louisiana-Pacific Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures building products primarily for use in new home construction, repair and remodeling, and outdoor structure markets. It also markets and sells products for use in light industrial and commercial construction applications. It operates through four segments: Siding; North America Oriented Strand Board (OSB); Engineered Wood Products; and South America.

