LS Investment Advisors LLC Has $66,000 Position in Cadence Bancorp (NYSE:CADE)

LS Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cadence Bancorp (NYSE:CADE) by 35.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,623 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 950 shares during the quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Cadence Bancorp were worth $66,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CADE. FMR LLC raised its stake in Cadence Bancorp by 5.1% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,703,959 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,158,000 after acquiring an additional 131,997 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Cadence Bancorp in the first quarter valued at $3,290,000. Atria Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cadence Bancorp in the second quarter valued at $226,000. Bowling Portfolio Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cadence Bancorp in the third quarter valued at $922,000. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Cadence Bancorp in the third quarter valued at $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.98% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on CADE. Piper Jaffray Companies lowered Cadence Bancorp from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $20.00 to $16.50 in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. ValuEngine upgraded Cadence Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 10th. SunTrust Banks raised their target price on Cadence Bancorp from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Cadence Bancorp from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $20.00 to $16.50 in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cadence Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.25.

In other news, Director Marc J. Shapiro purchased 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 27th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $16.13 per share, for a total transaction of $403,250.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 25,000 shares in the company, valued at $403,250. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director Joseph W. Evans purchased 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 31st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $15.85 per share, for a total transaction of $79,250.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 391,229 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,200,979.65. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders purchased 30,887 shares of company stock worth $498,120. 3.34% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:CADE opened at $16.73 on Thursday. Cadence Bancorp has a twelve month low of $14.66 and a twelve month high of $23.22. The firm has a market cap of $2.08 billion, a PE ratio of 10.79 and a beta of 1.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 0.87. The business has a fifty day moving average of $17.22 and a 200-day moving average of $16.67.

Cadence Bancorp (NYSE:CADE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $194.81 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $191.15 million. Cadence Bancorp had a net margin of 20.38% and a return on equity of 9.20%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.50 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Cadence Bancorp will post 1.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 25th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 18th will be issued a $0.175 dividend. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 14th. Cadence Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is 40.70%.

About Cadence Bancorp

Cadence Bancorporation, a financial holding company, through its subsidiary, Cadence Bank, National Association, provides commercial banking products and services to middle-market commercial businesses, high net worth individuals, business owners, and retail customers in the United States. The company operates through Banking and Financial Services segments.

