LS Investment Advisors LLC Has $80,000 Stock Position in Vicor Corp (NASDAQ:VICR)

LS Investment Advisors LLC lowered its stake in Vicor Corp (NASDAQ:VICR) by 63.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,720 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 2,932 shares during the quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vicor were worth $80,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VICR. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan increased its position in Vicor by 13.0% during the third quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 5,480 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $162,000 after buying an additional 630 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in Vicor by 315.0% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,270 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $164,000 after buying an additional 4,000 shares during the last quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC increased its position in Vicor by 14.3% during the third quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 6,198 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $183,000 after buying an additional 774 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in Vicor during the second quarter worth approximately $201,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in Vicor during the third quarter worth approximately $213,000. 28.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Vicor alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:VICR opened at $54.66 on Thursday. Vicor Corp has a 12-month low of $26.50 and a 12-month high of $55.59. The stock has a market cap of $2.21 billion, a PE ratio of 116.30 and a beta of 0.69. The business has a 50 day moving average of $51.25 and a 200-day moving average of $38.67.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on VICR shares. BidaskClub downgraded Vicor from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 1st. Northland Securities set a $39.00 price target on Vicor and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 price target (up previously from $45.00) on shares of Vicor in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research cut Vicor from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, December 14th. Finally, ValuEngine cut Vicor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $43.00.

In other news, insider Michael Mcnamara sold 2,389 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.50, for a total transaction of $99,143.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 1,113 shares in the company, valued at $46,189.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Claudio Tuozzolo sold 3,620 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.63, for a total value of $150,700.60. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 31,996 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,331,993.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 6,229 shares of company stock valued at $259,744. Corporate insiders own 56.06% of the company’s stock.

About Vicor

Vicor Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and markets modular power components and power systems for converting electrical power worldwide. It operates through Brick Business Unit, VI Chip, and Picor segments. The company offers a range of brick-format DC-DC converters and configurable products; complementary components; and input and output voltage, and output power products, as well as electrical and mechanical accessories.

Further Reading: What is a capital gain?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VICR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vicor Corp (NASDAQ:VICR).

Receive News & Ratings for Vicor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vicor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.