LS Investment Advisors LLC Sells 3,351 Shares of Matson Inc (NYSE:MATX)

LS Investment Advisors LLC reduced its position in Matson Inc (NYSE:MATX) by 73.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,227 shares of the shipping company’s stock after selling 3,351 shares during the period. LS Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Matson were worth $50,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Matson by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,454,647 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $250,763,000 after acquiring an additional 44,010 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Matson by 130.2% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 238,856 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $9,280,000 after acquiring an additional 135,109 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Matson during the second quarter valued at about $7,026,000. Seven Post Investment Office LP increased its position in shares of Matson by 0.6% during the third quarter. Seven Post Investment Office LP now owns 176,595 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $6,624,000 after buying an additional 1,029 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in shares of Matson by 6.9% during the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 139,035 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $5,215,000 after buying an additional 8,997 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.95% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MATX opened at $36.73 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $38.75 and its 200-day moving average price is $38.01. Matson Inc has a twelve month low of $32.54 and a twelve month high of $42.15. The stock has a market cap of $1.57 billion, a PE ratio of 18.00, a P/E/G ratio of 3.40 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 5th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 6th will be given a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.40%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 5th. Matson’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.78%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on MATX shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Matson from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. ValuEngine cut Matson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. Finally, Sidoti upped their price target on Matson from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Matson currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $43.00.

In related news, President Ronald J. Forest sold 6,272 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.00, for a total value of $238,336.00. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 68,361 shares in the company, valued at $2,597,718. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Mark H. Fukunaga acquired 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 5th. The stock was bought at an average price of $36.88 per share, for a total transaction of $110,640.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 16,059 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $592,255.92. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Matson Company Profile

Matson, Inc provides ocean transportation and logistics services. The company's Ocean Transportation segment offers ocean freight transportation services to the domestic non-contiguous economies of Hawaii, Alaska, and Guam, as well as to other island economies in Micronesia. It primarily transports dry containers of mixed commodities, refrigerated commodities, packaged foods and beverages, building materials, automobiles, and household goods; livestock; seafood; general sustenance cargo; and garments, footwear, and other retail merchandise.

