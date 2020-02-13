LYFT (NASDAQ:LYFT) Given New Price Target at Piper Sandler

LYFT (NASDAQ:LYFT) had its price target raised by Piper Sandler from to in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Piper Sandler currently has a buy rating on the ride-sharing company’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Bernstein Bank assumed coverage on LYFT in a report on Friday, January 10th. They set a market perform rating and a $48.00 price objective on the stock. JMP Securities reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $88.00 price target on shares of LYFT in a research note on Monday. Tigress Financial reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of LYFT in a research note on Friday, December 6th. Piper Jaffray Companies decreased their price target on LYFT from $79.00 to $60.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, Loop Capital raised LYFT from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $62.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and thirty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $65.55.

Shares of NASDAQ LYFT traded down $1.43 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $47.03. 15,625,048 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,249,417. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a current ratio of 1.49. LYFT has a 52-week low of $37.07 and a 52-week high of $88.60. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $46.89 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $47.00.

LYFT (NASDAQ:LYFT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 11th. The ride-sharing company reported ($1.19) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.22) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $984.49 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that LYFT will post -10.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, President John Patrick Zimmer sold 39,037 shares of LYFT stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.60, for a total transaction of $1,702,013.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, General Counsel Kristin Sverchek sold 1,500 shares of LYFT stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.51, for a total value of $71,265.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 178,072 shares of company stock worth $7,950,163.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LYFT. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of LYFT by 451.2% during the third quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 700 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 573 shares in the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its position in shares of LYFT by 723.0% during the fourth quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 823 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 723 shares in the last quarter. NWK Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of LYFT during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its position in shares of LYFT by 36.0% during the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 838 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 222 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of LYFT during the first quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Institutional investors own 44.44% of the company’s stock.

LYFT Company Profile

Lyft, Inc operates a peer-to-peer marketplace for on-demand ridesharing in the United States and Canada. It provides Ridesharing Marketplace, which facilitates lead generation, billing and settlement, support, and related activities to enable drivers to provide their transportation services to riders.

