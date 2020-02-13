Macerich Co (NYSE:MAC) Stock Position Decreased by Quadrant Capital Group LLC

Quadrant Capital Group LLC cut its position in shares of Macerich Co (NYSE:MAC) by 52.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,489 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,617 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Macerich were worth $32,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. IFP Advisors Inc increased its position in Macerich by 591.0% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,223 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 1,046 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in Macerich by 4,159.4% in the 3rd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,363 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 1,331 shares during the period. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. increased its position in Macerich by 91.9% in the 3rd quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 2,098 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 1,005 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Macerich by 49.2% in the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,552 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $80,000 after buying an additional 841 shares during the period. Finally, Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft MBH increased its position in Macerich by 34.5% in the 3rd quarter. Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft MBH now owns 4,797 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $154,000 after buying an additional 1,230 shares during the period.

MAC stock traded down $0.28 during trading on Thursday, hitting $22.96. The company had a trading volume of 303,147 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,990,589. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $25.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $28.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98. The company has a market cap of $3.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.68, a P/E/G ratio of 5.59 and a beta of 0.77. Macerich Co has a fifty-two week low of $22.25 and a fifty-two week high of $44.73.

Macerich (NYSE:MAC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.98 by ($0.79). The company had revenue of $241.84 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $226.97 million. Macerich had a net margin of 10.44% and a return on equity of 3.28%. Macerich’s quarterly revenue was down 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.09 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Macerich Co will post 3.42 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, February 21st will be paid a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 13.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 20th. Macerich’s dividend payout ratio is 84.75%.

In other Macerich news, Director Steve Hash acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 20th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $26.44 per share, for a total transaction of $264,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 26,884 shares in the company, valued at approximately $710,812.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Christopher J. Zecchini sold 1,500 shares of Macerich stock in a transaction on Monday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.70, for a total value of $41,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 5,672 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $157,114.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.73% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research analysts have commented on MAC shares. KeyCorp downgraded Macerich from a “sector weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $21.50 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on shares of Macerich in a report on Sunday. Mizuho lowered Macerich from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $24.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Macerich from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $40.00 to $34.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered Macerich from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $26.00 to $20.00 in a report on Wednesday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $28.43.

About Macerich

Macerich, an S&P 500 company, is a fully integrated, self-managed and self-administered real estate investment trust, which focuses on the acquisition, leasing, management, development and redevelopment of regional malls throughout the United States. Macerich currently owns 51 million square feet of real estate consisting primarily of interests in 47 regional shopping centers.

