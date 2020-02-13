Makena Capital Management LLC Invests $369,000 in iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:IEUR)

Makena Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:IEUR) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm purchased 7,399 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $369,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of IEUR. FMR LLC grew its stake in iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF by 19.3% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,548 shares of the company’s stock valued at $163,000 after buying an additional 573 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new position in iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,708,000. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF by 185.1% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 42,522 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,981,000 after buying an additional 27,606 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 343,028 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,986,000 after buying an additional 6,895 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $42,000.

Get iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF alerts:

iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF stock traded down $0.19 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $49.81. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,988 shares, compared to its average volume of 626,931. iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF has a 12-month low of $42.98 and a 12-month high of $50.29. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $49.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $47.19.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IEUR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:IEUR).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.