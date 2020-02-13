Makena Capital Management LLC Takes $2.73 Million Position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Makena Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 61,297 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $2,726,000. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF makes up about 2.4% of Makena Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest position.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VWO. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. acquired a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. Gradient Investments LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 88.3% during the 4th quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 853 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $49,000. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $62,000. Finally, Enterprise Financial Services Corp boosted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Enterprise Financial Services Corp now owns 2,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $88,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of VWO stock traded down $0.45 on Thursday, hitting $43.88. 9,134,823 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 13,764,597. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $44.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $42.24. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a twelve month low of $38.98 and a twelve month high of $45.92.

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

