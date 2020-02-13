Makena Capital Management LLC Takes $3.11 Million Position in IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ:IAC)

Makena Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ:IAC) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 12,485 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,110,000. IAC/InterActiveCorp makes up approximately 2.7% of Makena Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 20th largest position.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of IAC. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its position in IAC/InterActiveCorp by 65.4% during the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the period. Maj Invest Holding A S purchased a new position in IAC/InterActiveCorp during the 3rd quarter valued at about $63,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. purchased a new position in IAC/InterActiveCorp during the 3rd quarter valued at about $96,000. CWM LLC lifted its position in IAC/InterActiveCorp by 43.4% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 469 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares during the period. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. lifted its position in IAC/InterActiveCorp by 486.0% during the 4th quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,000 after acquiring an additional 452 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.52% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on IAC shares. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp from to and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Wedbush decreased their target price on shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp from $295.00 to $283.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp from $320.00 to $300.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 11th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp from $290.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $286.95.

Shares of IAC stock traded down $0.78 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $235.72. The company had a trading volume of 19,764 shares, compared to its average volume of 973,189. IAC/InterActiveCorp has a 52-week low of $201.50 and a 52-week high of $278.85. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $256.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $238.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 3.56 and a quick ratio of 3.56. The company has a market capitalization of $20.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.42, a P/E/G ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.91.

IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ:IAC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.18 by ($0.13). The business had revenue of $1.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.23 billion. IAC/InterActiveCorp had a net margin of 9.06% and a return on equity of 11.62%. IAC/InterActiveCorp’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.04 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that IAC/InterActiveCorp will post 4.49 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO Glenn Schiffman sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.31, for a total transaction of $225,310.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $225,310. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 12,000 shares of company stock worth $2,936,110. 11.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

IAC/InterActiveCorp, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a media and Internet company in the United States and internationally. The company's Match Group segment provides subscription dating products under the Tinder, Match, PlentyOfFish, Meetic, OkCupid, OurTime, Pairs and Hinge, and other brands.

