Mark D. Mclaughlin Sells 19,050 Shares of Palo Alto Networks Inc (NYSE:PANW) Stock

Palo Alto Networks Inc (NYSE:PANW) Director Mark D. Mclaughlin sold 19,050 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $249.03, for a total transaction of $4,744,021.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.
NYSE PANW traded up $0.89 on Thursday, hitting $245.61. 866,463 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 841,888. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $239.68 and its 200-day moving average price is $224.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 1.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.98 billion, a P/E ratio of -227.41 and a beta of 0.96. Palo Alto Networks Inc has a twelve month low of $192.17 and a twelve month high of $260.63.
Palo Alto Networks (NYSE:PANW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 25th. The network technology company reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $1.22. The firm had revenue of $772.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $769.34 million. Palo Alto Networks had a positive return on equity of 2.43% and a negative net margin of 3.42%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.17 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Palo Alto Networks Inc will post -0.12 EPS for the current year.
Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Piper Jaffray Companies assumed coverage on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a research report on Friday, November 8th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $270.00 price target on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $297.00 price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $290.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 13th. First Analysis cut shares of Palo Alto Networks from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $295.00 to $290.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Palo Alto Networks from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $201.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the company. Palo Alto Networks has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $265.09.
Palo Alto Networks Company Profile
Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides security platform solutions worldwide. The company provides firewall appliances and software; Panorama, a security management solution for the control of appliances deployed on an end-customer's network as a virtual or a physical appliance; and Virtual System Upgrades, which are available as extensions to the virtual system capacity that ships with physical appliances.
Recommended Story: Closed-End Mutual Funds
Receive News & Ratings for Palo Alto Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Palo Alto Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.