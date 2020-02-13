Mark D. Mclaughlin Sells 19,050 Shares of Palo Alto Networks Inc (NYSE:PANW) Stock

Palo Alto Networks Inc (NYSE:PANW) Director Mark D. Mclaughlin sold 19,050 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $249.03, for a total transaction of $4,744,021.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

NYSE PANW traded up $0.89 on Thursday, hitting $245.61. 866,463 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 841,888. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $239.68 and its 200-day moving average price is $224.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 1.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.98 billion, a P/E ratio of -227.41 and a beta of 0.96. Palo Alto Networks Inc has a twelve month low of $192.17 and a twelve month high of $260.63.

Palo Alto Networks (NYSE:PANW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 25th. The network technology company reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $1.22. The firm had revenue of $772.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $769.34 million. Palo Alto Networks had a positive return on equity of 2.43% and a negative net margin of 3.42%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.17 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Palo Alto Networks Inc will post -0.12 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Andra AP fonden grew its stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 10.9% in the 3rd quarter. Andra AP fonden now owns 18,300 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $3,730,000 after buying an additional 1,800 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 480.0% in the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 131,409 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $26,785,000 after buying an additional 108,753 shares in the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS grew its stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 297.0% in the 4th quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 39,915 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $9,230,000 after buying an additional 29,860 shares in the last quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in Palo Alto Networks by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 19,937 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $4,610,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TRUE Private Wealth Advisors lifted its holdings in Palo Alto Networks by 11.2% in the 4th quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors now owns 1,223 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $282,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.91% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Piper Jaffray Companies assumed coverage on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a research report on Friday, November 8th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $270.00 price target on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $297.00 price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $290.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 13th. First Analysis cut shares of Palo Alto Networks from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $295.00 to $290.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Palo Alto Networks from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $201.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the company. Palo Alto Networks has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $265.09.

Palo Alto Networks Company Profile

Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides security platform solutions worldwide. The company provides firewall appliances and software; Panorama, a security management solution for the control of appliances deployed on an end-customer's network as a virtual or a physical appliance; and Virtual System Upgrades, which are available as extensions to the virtual system capacity that ships with physical appliances.

