Mark S. Schroeder Sells 108 Shares of Laboratory Corp. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH) Stock

Laboratory Corp. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH) EVP Mark S. Schroeder sold 108 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.99, for a total value of $19,654.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

NYSE:LH opened at $187.51 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $176.24 and a 200-day moving average of $170.09. The firm has a market cap of $17.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. Laboratory Corp. of America Holdings has a twelve month low of $140.53 and a twelve month high of $188.20.

LH has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. ValuEngine cut shares of Laboratory Corp. of America from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $170.00 target price on shares of Laboratory Corp. of America in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Laboratory Corp. of America from $204.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 21st. Bank of America lowered shares of Laboratory Corp. of America from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co started coverage on shares of Laboratory Corp. of America in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $210.00 price objective for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $189.05.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LH. River Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Laboratory Corp. of America by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. River Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,720 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $291,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC increased its stake in Laboratory Corp. of America by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 2,054 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $345,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS raised its holdings in Laboratory Corp. of America by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 10,579 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,777,000 after buying an additional 64 shares during the period. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Laboratory Corp. of America by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC now owns 2,373 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $399,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the period. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Laboratory Corp. of America by 7.3% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,162 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $197,000 after buying an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. 90.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings operates as an independent clinical laboratory company worldwide. It operates in two segments, LabCorp Diagnostics (LCD) and Covance Drug Development. It offers various clinical laboratory tests, such as blood chemistry analyses, urinalyses, blood cell counts, thyroid tests, Pap tests, hemoglobin A1C and vitamin D products, prostate-specific antigens, tests for sexually-transmitted diseases, hepatitis C tests, microbiology cultures and procedures, and alcohol and other substance-abuse tests.

