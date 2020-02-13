Mark S. Schroeder Sells 108 Shares of Laboratory Corp. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH) Stock

Laboratory Corp. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH) EVP Mark S. Schroeder sold 108 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.99, for a total value of $19,654.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.
NYSE:LH opened at $187.51 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $176.24 and a 200-day moving average of $170.09. The firm has a market cap of $17.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. Laboratory Corp. of America Holdings has a twelve month low of $140.53 and a twelve month high of $188.20.
LH has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. ValuEngine cut shares of Laboratory Corp. of America from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $170.00 target price on shares of Laboratory Corp. of America in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Laboratory Corp. of America from $204.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 21st. Bank of America lowered shares of Laboratory Corp. of America from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co started coverage on shares of Laboratory Corp. of America in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $210.00 price objective for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $189.05.
About Laboratory Corp. of America
Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings operates as an independent clinical laboratory company worldwide. It operates in two segments, LabCorp Diagnostics (LCD) and Covance Drug Development. It offers various clinical laboratory tests, such as blood chemistry analyses, urinalyses, blood cell counts, thyroid tests, Pap tests, hemoglobin A1C and vitamin D products, prostate-specific antigens, tests for sexually-transmitted diseases, hepatitis C tests, microbiology cultures and procedures, and alcohol and other substance-abuse tests.
