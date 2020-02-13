Marrone Bio Innovations (NASDAQ:MBII) Stock Price Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average of $1.25

Marrone Bio Innovations Inc (NASDAQ:MBII) shares crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $1.25 and traded as low as $1.15. Marrone Bio Innovations shares last traded at $1.25, with a volume of 185,243 shares traded.

Several research analysts have recently commented on MBII shares. ValuEngine upgraded Marrone Bio Innovations from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. National Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $2.50 price target on shares of Marrone Bio Innovations in a research report on Monday, January 6th.

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $1.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $156.08 million, a PE ratio of -4.03 and a beta of -0.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94.

Marrone Bio Innovations (NASDAQ:MBII) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The basic materials company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.01. Marrone Bio Innovations had a negative return on equity of 180.33% and a negative net margin of 123.42%. The business had revenue of $6.97 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.08 million. Equities research analysts expect that Marrone Bio Innovations Inc will post -0.24 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MBII. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Marrone Bio Innovations by 209.2% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 184,549 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $260,000 after buying an additional 124,867 shares during the period. Fairpointe Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Marrone Bio Innovations by 42.7% during the third quarter. Fairpointe Capital LLC now owns 415,400 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $586,000 after buying an additional 124,400 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Marrone Bio Innovations by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 808,826 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $817,000 after purchasing an additional 40,939 shares during the period. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in Marrone Bio Innovations by 102.8% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 51,872 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 26,297 shares during the period. Finally, Essex Investment Management Co. LLC boosted its holdings in Marrone Bio Innovations by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 529,070 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $534,000 after purchasing an additional 24,772 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 36.67% of the company’s stock.

Marrone Bio Innovations

Marrone Bio Innovations, Inc provides bio-based pest management and plant health products primarily for agricultural and water markets in the United States and internationally. It offers herbicides; fungicides; nematicides; insecticides; algaecides for algae control; molluscicides for mussel and snail control; plant growth and stress regulators; and water treatment products for various applications, such as hydroelectric and thermoelectric power generation, industrial applications, drinking water, aquaculture, irrigation, and recreation.

