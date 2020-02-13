Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA) Shares Bought by Teacher Retirement System of Texas

Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its holdings in Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA) by 13.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 277,196 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 33,798 shares during the period. Mastercard comprises 0.6% of Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Mastercard were worth $82,768,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Alps Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Mastercard by 81.4% in the third quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 9,650 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,620,000 after acquiring an additional 4,331 shares in the last quarter. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc increased its position in shares of Mastercard by 353.4% in the third quarter. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc now owns 6,143 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,668,000 after acquiring an additional 4,788 shares in the last quarter. Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. increased its position in shares of Mastercard by 7.6% in the third quarter. Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. now owns 2,464 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $669,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co increased its position in shares of Mastercard by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 39,558 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $11,812,000 after acquiring an additional 1,458 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Summit Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Mastercard in the fourth quarter worth approximately $216,000. 74.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of MA stock traded up $1.68 during trading on Thursday, hitting $335.84. 3,000,738 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,748,331. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $333.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.30, a P/E/G ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.01. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $314.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $287.68. Mastercard Inc has a twelve month low of $215.93 and a twelve month high of $337.83.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The credit services provider reported $1.96 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.87 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $4.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.40 billion. Mastercard had a net margin of 48.08% and a return on equity of 150.46%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.55 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Mastercard Inc will post 9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 9th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.48%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 8th. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.59%.

Mastercard announced that its board has initiated a share buyback plan on Tuesday, December 3rd that allows the company to repurchase $8.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the credit services provider to purchase up to 2.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on MA. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Mastercard from $338.00 to $348.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Tigress Financial reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Mastercard in a research report on Monday, December 23rd. Macquarie began coverage on shares of Mastercard in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $365.00 target price on the stock. Compass Point began coverage on shares of Mastercard in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $330.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of Mastercard from $312.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Mastercard presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $337.58.

In other Mastercard news, CMO Venkata R. Madabhushi sold 954 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $335.00, for a total value of $319,590.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 13,093 shares in the company, valued at $4,386,155. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 38,536 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $328.11, for a total transaction of $12,644,046.96. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 111,139,743 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,466,061,075.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 430,024 shares of company stock valued at $137,189,140 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

About Mastercard

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers related products and services.

