Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA) Stake Lifted by Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA) by 32.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 77,675 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,983 shares during the period. Mastercard makes up approximately 0.6% of Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $23,193,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of MA. Magnus Financial Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Mastercard by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC now owns 3,016 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $901,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Old Port Advisors lifted its position in Mastercard by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Old Port Advisors now owns 1,913 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $576,000 after buying an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. We Are One Seven LLC lifted its position in Mastercard by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 1,846 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $551,000 after buying an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Iberiabank Corp lifted its position in Mastercard by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Iberiabank Corp now owns 2,562 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $765,000 after buying an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Personal Resources Investment & Strategic Management Inc. lifted its position in Mastercard by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Personal Resources Investment & Strategic Management Inc. now owns 1,631 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $487,000 after buying an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.39% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CMO Venkata R. Madabhushi sold 7,492 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $335.00, for a total value of $2,509,820.00. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 16,459 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,513,765. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CMO Venkata R. Madabhushi sold 954 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $335.00, for a total transaction of $319,590.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 13,093 shares in the company, valued at $4,386,155. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 430,024 shares of company stock worth $137,189,140 over the last quarter. 3.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of MA traded up $2.43 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $336.59. 99,910 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,773,943. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $314.49 and a two-hundred day moving average of $287.68. Mastercard Inc has a twelve month low of $215.93 and a twelve month high of $335.52. The stock has a market cap of $333.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.41, a P/E/G ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The credit services provider reported $1.96 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.87 by $0.09. Mastercard had a net margin of 48.08% and a return on equity of 150.46%. The company had revenue of $4.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.40 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.55 EPS. Mastercard’s quarterly revenue was up 15.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Mastercard Inc will post 9 earnings per share for the current year.

Mastercard declared that its board has initiated a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, December 3rd that permits the company to repurchase $8.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the credit services provider to repurchase up to 2.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 9th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 8th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.48%. Mastercard’s payout ratio is presently 20.59%.

MA has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Mastercard from $338.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Tigress Financial reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Mastercard in a research report on Monday, December 23rd. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Mastercard from $360.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Oppenheimer increased their target price on shares of Mastercard from $312.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Finally, Macquarie initiated coverage on shares of Mastercard in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $365.00 target price for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $337.58.

About Mastercard

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers related products and services.

