Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc. Boosts Stake in Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS)

Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS) by 0.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 70,973 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after buying an additional 430 shares during the quarter. Walt Disney accounts for 1.7% of Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $10,264,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nwam LLC boosted its position in Walt Disney by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 8,682 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $1,131,000 after buying an additional 280 shares during the last quarter. Smithbridge Asset Management Inc. DE boosted its position in Walt Disney by 13.3% in the 3rd quarter. Smithbridge Asset Management Inc. DE now owns 6,835 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $891,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Dudley & Shanley Inc. boosted its position in Walt Disney by 28.8% in the 3rd quarter. Dudley & Shanley Inc. now owns 225,127 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $29,339,000 after buying an additional 50,377 shares during the last quarter. Beacon Financial Group boosted its position in Walt Disney by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Beacon Financial Group now owns 16,741 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $2,176,000 after buying an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acropolis Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Walt Disney by 7.7% in the 3rd quarter. Acropolis Investment Management LLC now owns 8,967 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $1,169,000 after buying an additional 641 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.25% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:DIS opened at $141.85 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $143.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $139.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $256.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.66, a P/E/G ratio of 5.21 and a beta of 1.00. Walt Disney Co has a 12-month low of $107.32 and a 12-month high of $153.41.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The entertainment giant reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $20.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.84 billion. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 10.23% and a net margin of 13.81%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.84 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Walt Disney Co will post 5.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 16th were issued a dividend of $0.88 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 13th. This represents a yield of 1.2%. Walt Disney’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.50%.

A number of brokerages have commented on DIS. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $168.00 price objective on shares of Walt Disney in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Cowen increased their price objective on Walt Disney from $154.00 to $159.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Walt Disney from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $152.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Walt Disney from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price target on Walt Disney from $155.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $160.36.

In other Walt Disney news, EVP Alan N. Braverman sold 3,107 shares of Walt Disney stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.14, for a total transaction of $454,056.98. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 104,358 shares in the company, valued at $15,250,878.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Brent Woodford sold 4,000 shares of Walt Disney stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.16, for a total value of $608,640.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 36,479 shares in the company, valued at $5,550,644.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 10,258 shares of company stock worth $1,525,940. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates cable programming businesses under the ESPN, Disney, and Freeform brands; broadcast businesses, including ABC TV Network and eight owned television stations; and radio businesses.

