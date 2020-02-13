Maxar Technologies (TSE:MAXR) Trading 5% Higher

Maxar Technologies Ltd (TSE:MAXR) traded up 5% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as C$25.85 and last traded at C$24.88, 584,789 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 5% from the average session volume of 556,780 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$23.70.

The firm has a market cap of $1.50 billion and a P/E ratio of -1.67. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 484.19. The company’s 50-day moving average is C$23.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$14.83.

Maxar Technologies Company Profile (TSE:MAXR)

Maxar Technologies Ltd., a space and geospatial intelligence company, provides satellites, earth imagery, geospatial data, and analytics for the commercial and government customers worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Space Systems, Imagery, and Services. The Space Systems segment supplies space and ground based infrastructure and information solutions, including communication and imaging satellites, payloads and antenna subsystems, space-based and airborne surveillance solutions, and associated ground infrastructure and support services for communications and surveillance and intelligence applications.

