Maxim Group Reiterates “Buy” Rating for IEC Electronics (NYSEAMERICAN:IEC)

Maxim Group reiterated their buy rating on shares of IEC Electronics (NYSEAMERICAN:IEC) in a report published on Sunday morning, AnalystRatings.com reports. Maxim Group currently has a $11.00 target price on the technology company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet lowered IEC Electronics from a b- rating to a c rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th.

Shares of IEC stock opened at $8.43 on Friday. IEC Electronics has a 12 month low of $5.00 and a 12 month high of $9.57.

IEC Electronics (NYSEAMERICAN:IEC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The technology company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $44.73 million for the quarter.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its holdings in IEC Electronics by 43.9% in the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 23,282 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $161,000 after purchasing an additional 7,100 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in IEC Electronics by 20.7% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 335,325 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,106,000 after purchasing an additional 57,600 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in IEC Electronics by 13.5% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 69,658 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $438,000 after purchasing an additional 8,305 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new stake in IEC Electronics in the second quarter worth approximately $62,000. Finally, EAM Investors LLC bought a new stake in IEC Electronics in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,092,000.

IEC Electronics Company Profile

IEC Electronics Corp., together with its subsidiaries, provides electronic manufacturing services in the United States. It specializes in delivering technical solutions for the custom manufacturing, product configuration, and verification testing of engineered complex products that require a level of manufacturing.

