Medalist Diversified REIT Inc (NASDAQ:MDRR) Short Interest Up 58.5% in January

Medalist Diversified REIT Inc (NASDAQ:MDRR) saw a significant increase in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 6,500 shares, an increase of 58.5% from the January 15th total of 4,100 shares. Approximately 0.2% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 23,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Medalist Diversified REIT stock. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Medalist Diversified REIT Inc (NASDAQ:MDRR) by 31.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,845 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,791 shares during the quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC owned 0.35% of Medalist Diversified REIT worth $55,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 1.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of MDRR traded down $0.04 on Thursday, reaching $3.58. The stock had a trading volume of 321 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,534. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.31. Medalist Diversified REIT has a 12-month low of $3.27 and a 12-month high of $9.26. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.06.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 11th will be paid a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 10th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 13.97%.

