Medical Transcription Billing Corp (NASDAQ:MTBC) CFO Sells $84,645.00 in Stock

Medical Transcription Billing Corp (NASDAQ:MTBC) CFO Bill Korn sold 13,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.27, for a total value of $84,645.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 142,336 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $892,446.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Bill Korn also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, February 7th, Bill Korn sold 16,776 shares of Medical Transcription Billing stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.67, for a total value of $95,119.92.

On Monday, February 3rd, Bill Korn sold 12,295 shares of Medical Transcription Billing stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.95, for a total value of $60,860.25.

Medical Transcription Billing stock opened at $6.04 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $73.80 million, a P/E ratio of -8.88 and a beta of 1.73. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $4.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.32. Medical Transcription Billing Corp has a 52 week low of $3.25 and a 52 week high of $6.87. The company has a current ratio of 2.31, a quick ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on MTBC shares. ValuEngine cut Medical Transcription Billing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $6.25 price target on shares of Medical Transcription Billing in a report on Thursday, January 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Medical Transcription Billing currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $6.08.

Medical Transcription Billing Company Profile

Medical Transcription Billing, Corp. is a healthcare information technology company that provides an integrated suite of Web-based solutions, together with related business services, to healthcare providers practicing in ambulatory care settings. The Company’s offering, PracticePro, allows healthcare practices with the core software and business services on Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) platform.

