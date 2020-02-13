Mediwound (NASDAQ:MDWD) Stock Passes Below 50-Day Moving Average of $3.03

Mediwound Ltd (NASDAQ:MDWD)’s share price passed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $3.03 and traded as low as $2.94. Mediwound shares last traded at $2.94, with a volume of 38,514 shares traded.

Several research firms have commented on MDWD. ValuEngine raised shares of Mediwound from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $5.50 price target on shares of Mediwound in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Mediwound from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 16th.

The company has a market capitalization of $80.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.20 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $3.03 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.02. The company has a quick ratio of 3.52, a current ratio of 3.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

Mediwound (NASDAQ:MDWD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 14th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.12. The company had revenue of $5.14 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.67 million. Mediwound had a negative return on equity of 94.57% and a net margin of 69.50%. Equities analysts expect that Mediwound Ltd will post -0.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in shares of Mediwound by 547.5% in the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 8,968 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 7,583 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates acquired a new stake in shares of Mediwound in the fourth quarter valued at about $57,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Mediwound in the first quarter valued at about $93,000. Sargent Investment Group LLC grew its position in shares of Mediwound by 63.8% in the third quarter. Sargent Investment Group LLC now owns 47,500 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $152,000 after purchasing an additional 18,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its position in shares of Mediwound by 11.0% in the third quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 48,600 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $156,000 after purchasing an additional 4,800 shares during the last quarter. 25.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Mediwound (NASDAQ:MDWD)

MediWound Ltd., an integrated biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing, manufacturing, and commercializing novel therapeutics products to address unmet needs. It markets NexoBrid, a biopharmaceutical product for the removal of eschar, a dead or damaged tissue in adults with deep partial- and full-thickness thermal burns in the European Union, Israel, and Argentina.

