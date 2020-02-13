Medley Capital (NYSE:MCC) Upgraded to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Medley Capital (NYSE:MCC) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $2.25 price objective on the investment management company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Medley Capital Corporation is a closed-end, externally managed investment company. Medley Capital Corporation’s objective is to generate current income and capital appreciation by lending directly to privately-held small and middle market companies to help these companies fund acquisitions, growth or refinancing. Their portfolio will generally consist of first lien senior secured loans, and, to a lesser extent, second lien secured loans. In many of their investments, they will get warrants or other equity participation features which they believe will increase the total investment returns. “

MCC traded down $0.04 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $2.11. 61,400 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 111,197. The company has a quick ratio of 3.92, a current ratio of 3.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $116.57 million, a PE ratio of -1.40 and a beta of 1.28. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $2.17 and its 200 day moving average is $2.34. Medley Capital has a 12 month low of $1.86 and a 12 month high of $3.72.

Medley Capital (NYSE:MCC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, December 16th. The investment management company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $8.12 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.68 million. Medley Capital had a negative return on equity of 3.49% and a negative net margin of 207.96%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Medley Capital will post -0.46 EPS for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder Fortress Investment Group Llc sold 17,707 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.10, for a total transaction of $37,184.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders have sold 601,333 shares of company stock valued at $1,292,608 in the last ninety days. 15.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Medley Capital during the fourth quarter worth approximately $47,000. Welch Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Medley Capital in the 3rd quarter worth $177,000. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Medley Capital in the 4th quarter valued at $175,000. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Medley Capital by 15.0% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 753,626 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,764,000 after purchasing an additional 98,032 shares during the period. Finally, BancorpSouth Bank bought a new stake in Medley Capital during the 3rd quarter valued at $800,000. 26.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Medley Capital Corporation is a business development company. The fund seeks to invest in privately negotiated debt and equity securities of small and middle market companies. It primarily invests in the following sectors: business services; buildings and real estate; automobile; oil and gas; aerospace and defense; home and office furnishings, housewares, and durable consumer products; healthcare, education and childcare; personal, food, and miscellaneous services; retail stores, diversified or conglomerate manufacturing; telecommunications; mining, steel, iron, and non-precious metals; leisure, amusement, motion pictures, and entertainment; chemicals, plastics, and rubber; finance; personal and nondurable consumer products (manufacturing only); beverage, food, and tobacco; containers, packaging, and glass; structure finance securities; machinery (non-agriculture, non-construction, non-electric); diversified or conglomerate service; restaurant and franchise; electronics; and cargo transport.

