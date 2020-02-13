Memetic / PepeCoin Price Up 77.6% This Week (MEME)

Memetic / PepeCoin (CURRENCY:MEME) traded 12.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on February 13th. One Memetic / PepeCoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0236 or 0.00000231 BTC on exchanges including Cryptopia, Upbit, CoinExchange and Bittrex. During the last week, Memetic / PepeCoin has traded 77.6% higher against the U.S. dollar. Memetic / PepeCoin has a total market capitalization of $704,302.00 and $25,307.00 worth of Memetic / PepeCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Dash (DASH) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $130.04 or 0.01271647 BTC.

MINDOL (MIN) traded up 18.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.03 or 0.00019862 BTC.

Enigma (ENG) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00004844 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0273 or 0.00000267 BTC.

Compound Coin (COMP) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

WeAreSatoshi (WSX) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00002989 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0872 or 0.00000853 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0038 or 0.00000037 BTC.

EuropeCoin (ERC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001755 BTC.

Pinkcoin (PINK) traded 36.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000025 BTC.

Memetic / PepeCoin Coin Profile

MEME is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was March 5th, 2015. Memetic / PepeCoin’s total supply is 30,241,075 coins and its circulating supply is 29,873,823 coins. Memetic / PepeCoin’s official website is memetic.ai . Memetic / PepeCoin’s official Twitter account is @pepecoins

Memetic / PepeCoin Coin Trading

Memetic / PepeCoin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittrex, Upbit, CoinExchange and Cryptopia. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Memetic / PepeCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Memetic / PepeCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Memetic / PepeCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

