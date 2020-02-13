Mercadolibre (NASDAQ:MELI) Releases Earnings Results

Mercadolibre (NASDAQ:MELI) posted its earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($1.11) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.55) by ($0.56), RTT News reports. The business had revenue of $674.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $666.97 million. Mercadolibre had a negative return on equity of 3.44% and a negative net margin of 7.49%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 57.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.05) EPS.

Shares of Mercadolibre stock traded down $5.58 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $694.24. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,377 shares, compared to its average volume of 516,764. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $646.79 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $590.57. Mercadolibre has a 12-month low of $356.00 and a 12-month high of $725.19. The company has a market cap of $32.72 billion, a PE ratio of -191.01 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 2.72 and a current ratio of 2.73.

MELI has been the subject of several recent research reports. Deutsche Bank reissued a “buy” rating and set a $670.00 price target (up previously from $653.00) on shares of Mercadolibre in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. BidaskClub lowered Mercadolibre from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Mercadolibre from $675.00 to $760.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Citigroup lowered Mercadolibre from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $645.00 to $660.00 in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Itau BBA Securities raised Mercadolibre from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, December 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $694.10.

MercadoLibre, Inc operates online commerce platforms in Latin America. It operates MercadoLibre Marketplace, an automated online commerce platform that enables businesses and individuals to list merchandise and conduct sales and purchases online; and MercadoPago FinTech, a financial technology solution platform, which facilitates transactions on and off its marketplaces by providing a mechanism that allows its users to send and receive payments online, and allows merchants to process transactions via their Websites and mobile apps, as well as in their brick-and-mortar stores through QR and mobile points of sale.

