Mercury Hits 24 Hour Volume of $9,517.00 (MER)

Mercury (CURRENCY:MER) traded up 26.3% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on February 13th. Over the last week, Mercury has traded 23.5% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Mercury token can currently be bought for $0.0034 or 0.00000033 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Tidex, Upbit, Waves Decentralized Exchange and Bittrex. Mercury has a market capitalization of $337,497.00 and approximately $9,517.00 worth of Mercury was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00003174 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $355.73 or 0.03480000 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009775 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00250318 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0826 or 0.00000809 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0245 or 0.00000240 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.86 or 0.00037723 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $15.10 or 0.00147712 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0080 or 0.00000079 BTC.

Mercury Token Profile

Mercury was first traded on March 15th, 2017. Mercury’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens. Mercury’s official Twitter account is @darcrus and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Mercury is www.darcr.us

Mercury Token Trading

Mercury can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittrex, Tidex, Waves Decentralized Exchange and Upbit. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mercury directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Mercury should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Mercury using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

