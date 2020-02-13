Mesa Laboratories (NASDAQ:MLAB) Announces Earnings Results

Mesa Laboratories (NASDAQ:MLAB) posted its earnings results on Monday. The medical instruments supplier reported ($1.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by ($1.94), Bloomberg Earnings reports. Mesa Laboratories had a return on equity of 11.48% and a net margin of 4.03%. The firm had revenue of $31.66 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.05 million.

Mesa Laboratories stock opened at $257.62 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 15.76, a current ratio of 16.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The company has a market capitalization of $1.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 230.02 and a beta of 0.19. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $258.91 and its 200 day moving average is $238.44. Mesa Laboratories has a twelve month low of $181.21 and a twelve month high of $271.11.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 16th. Investors of record on Friday, February 28th will be paid a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 27th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.25%. Mesa Laboratories’s payout ratio is currently 11.92%.

In related news, Director John Bradley Schmieder sold 700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $238.06, for a total value of $166,642.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 75,119 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,882,829.14. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, Director Evan Guillemin sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $251.31, for a total value of $1,884,825.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 40,848 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,265,510.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 10.03% of the company’s stock.

MLAB has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Mesa Laboratories in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $275.00 target price on the stock. ValuEngine downgraded Mesa Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. BidaskClub downgraded Mesa Laboratories from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. TheStreet downgraded Mesa Laboratories from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Mesa Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $273.67.

Mesa Laboratories, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets quality control instruments and disposable products. The company's Instruments segment offers data loggers, which are precision instruments used in critical manufacturing, quality control, and validation applications; medical meters and calibration solutions used to test various parameters of the dialysis fluid, and the calibration and operation of the dialysis machine; gas flow calibration and air sampling equipment that are used for industrial hygiene assessments, calibration of gas metering equipment, and environmental air monitoring; and torque testing systems used for measure bottle cap tightness.

