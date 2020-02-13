MFA FINANCIA 7.50% SRS B CUM RED PRF (NYSE:MFA.PB) Shares Down 0.1%

MFA FINANCIA 7.50% SRS B CUM RED PRF (NYSE:MFA.PB)’s stock price was down 0.1% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $25.80 and last traded at $25.88, approximately 158,452 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 1,009% from the average daily volume of 14,291 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.91.

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of $25.64.

Featured Article: How to identify percentage decliners

Receive News & Ratings for MFA FINANCIA 7.50% SRS B CUM RED PRF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MFA FINANCIA 7.50% SRS B CUM RED PRF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.