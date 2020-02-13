MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) Given New $34.00 Price Target at SunTrust Banks

MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) had its price objective decreased by equities research analysts at SunTrust Banks from $35.00 to $34.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage currently has a “hold” rating on the stock. SunTrust Banks’ price target suggests a potential upside of 6.02% from the stock’s previous close.

MGM has been the topic of a number of other reports. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of MGM Resorts International from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. Roth Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of MGM Resorts International in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Cfra lowered shares of MGM Resorts International to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of MGM Resorts International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on shares of MGM Resorts International from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $32.92.

NYSE:MGM traded down $1.59 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $32.07. The company had a trading volume of 746,301 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,702,852. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47. The firm has a market cap of $17.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3,202.00, a P/E/G ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.50. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $32.69 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $30.34. MGM Resorts International has a twelve month low of $23.68 and a twelve month high of $34.63.

MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by ($0.16). MGM Resorts International had a net margin of 0.11% and a return on equity of 4.10%. The business had revenue of $3.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.21 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.06) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that MGM Resorts International will post 0.88 earnings per share for the current year.

In other MGM Resorts International news, Director Keith A. Meister acquired 295,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 15th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $32.04 per share, for a total transaction of $9,451,800.00. Insiders own 3.47% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its position in MGM Resorts International by 10.6% in the third quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 52,474 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,455,000 after buying an additional 5,016 shares during the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS grew its position in shares of MGM Resorts International by 1.4% in the third quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 52,813 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,464,000 after purchasing an additional 753 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd grew its position in shares of MGM Resorts International by 4.4% in the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 39,621 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,098,000 after purchasing an additional 1,684 shares during the period. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MGM Resorts International in the third quarter valued at $539,000. Finally, Advisor Partners LLC grew its position in shares of MGM Resorts International by 12.5% in the third quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 10,068 shares of the company’s stock valued at $279,000 after purchasing an additional 1,118 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.58% of the company’s stock.

MGM Resorts International, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates integrated casino, hotel, and entertainment resorts in the United States and Macau. The company operates through three segments: Las Vegas Strip Resorts, Regional Operations, and MGM China. Its casino resorts offer gaming, hotel, convention, dining, entertainment, retail, and other resort amenities.

