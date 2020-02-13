Michael J. Grainger Buys 3,200 Shares of ScanSource, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCSC) Stock

ScanSource, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCSC) Director Michael J. Grainger purchased 3,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 11th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $31.90 per share, with a total value of $102,080.00.

Shares of SCSC traded down $0.23 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $31.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 96,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 104,400. ScanSource, Inc. has a 12-month low of $26.84 and a 12-month high of $40.55. The stock has a market cap of $750.24 million, a PE ratio of 17.72 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The company’s 50 day moving average is $35.02 and its 200 day moving average is $33.10.

ScanSource (NASDAQ:SCSC) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.81 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $989.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $908.27 million. ScanSource had a return on equity of 8.32% and a net margin of 1.20%. ScanSource’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.96 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that ScanSource, Inc. will post 2.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in shares of ScanSource in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in ScanSource by 51.9% in the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,923 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 657 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in ScanSource during the third quarter worth approximately $62,000. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in shares of ScanSource by 12.4% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,818 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $142,000 after acquiring an additional 422 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of ScanSource during the third quarter worth approximately $238,000. 93.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have commented on SCSC. TheStreet downgraded shares of ScanSource from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of ScanSource from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 8th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of ScanSource from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded shares of ScanSource from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $37.00.

About ScanSource

ScanSource, Inc distributes technology products and solutions in North America, Latin America, and Europe. It operates in two segments, Worldwide Barcode, Networking & Security (WW Barcode, Networking & Security); and Worldwide Communications & Services (WW Communications & Services).

