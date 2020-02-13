Michael J. Grainger Buys 3,200 Shares of ScanSource, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCSC) Stock

ScanSource, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCSC) Director Michael J. Grainger purchased 3,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 11th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $31.90 per share, with a total value of $102,080.00.
Shares of SCSC traded down $0.23 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $31.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 96,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 104,400. ScanSource, Inc. has a 12-month low of $26.84 and a 12-month high of $40.55. The stock has a market cap of $750.24 million, a PE ratio of 17.72 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The company’s 50 day moving average is $35.02 and its 200 day moving average is $33.10.
ScanSource (NASDAQ:SCSC) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.81 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $989.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $908.27 million. ScanSource had a return on equity of 8.32% and a net margin of 1.20%. ScanSource’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.96 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that ScanSource, Inc. will post 2.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.
A number of brokerages have commented on SCSC. TheStreet downgraded shares of ScanSource from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of ScanSource from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 8th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of ScanSource from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded shares of ScanSource from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $37.00.
About ScanSource
ScanSource, Inc distributes technology products and solutions in North America, Latin America, and Europe. It operates in two segments, Worldwide Barcode, Networking & Security (WW Barcode, Networking & Security); and Worldwide Communications & Services (WW Communications & Services).
See Also: Diluted Earnings Per Share
Receive News & Ratings for ScanSource Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ScanSource and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.