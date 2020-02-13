MicroBitcoin Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $4,604.00 (MBC)

MicroBitcoin (CURRENCY:MBC) traded down 10.9% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on February 13th. One MicroBitcoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including BiteBTC, STEX and P2PB2B. MicroBitcoin has a total market cap of $10.37 million and approximately $4,604.00 worth of MicroBitcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, MicroBitcoin has traded 1.8% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Groestlcoin (GRS) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00002873 BTC.

Diamond (DMD) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00004585 BTC.

Riecoin (RIC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0070 or 0.00000093 BTC.

KARMA (KARMA) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

FairGame (FAIR) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0043 or 0.00000043 BTC.

MicroBitcoin Profile

MBC is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Groestl hashing algorithm. It launched on July 27th, 2017. MicroBitcoin’s total supply is 188,777,000,000 coins. MicroBitcoin’s official website is microbitcoin.org . The Reddit community for MicroBitcoin is /r/MicroBitcoinOrg and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . MicroBitcoin’s official Twitter account is @microbitcoinorg

MicroBitcoin Coin Trading

MicroBitcoin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: STEX, BiteBTC and P2PB2B. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MicroBitcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MicroBitcoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase MicroBitcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

